13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 26, 2010
1. LOTD 260810
Jessica Alba rocked a sparkly zig-zag dress with power shoulders by Balmain and a pair of super-sexy strappy Christian Louboutin sandals at the film premiere of Machete in LA.
-
August 26, 2010
2. LOTD 260810
Gossip Girl Blake Lively was sexy in the city in a cobalt blue sundress tied with this season’s must-have accessory: a knotted brown leather belt. Take a cue from Blake and wear yours over a pretty dress now and over a camel coat come winter.
-
August 26, 2010
3. LOTD 260810
Drew Barrymore dressed up her slouchy grey tee and parka-style shirt with a purple leather A-line skirt and Yves Saint Laurent grey suede Trib Two pumps.
-
August 26, 2010
4. LOTD 260810
Katy Perry was perfectly pretty in a blush-coloured prom dress by Zuhair Murad for her appearance on Late Night with David Letterman. The “Hot and Cold” singer, soon to be Mrs Russell Brand, stayed on tone with matching nude heels and two pale pink bangles.
-
August 26, 2010
5. LOTD 260810
A glowing Christina Applegate showed off her blooming baby bump in a cute black and white polka-dot dress and black patent peep-toe sandals. Hot mama!
August 26, 20101 of 5
LOTD 260810
Jessica Alba rocked a sparkly zig-zag dress with power shoulders by Balmain and a pair of super-sexy strappy Christian Louboutin sandals at the film premiere of Machete in LA.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018