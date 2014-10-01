13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 1, 2014
1. Rosamund Pike Glows In Head-To-Toe Nude
Rosamund Pike looked glowing and gorgeous, as she has done throughout her pregnancy in an incredible nude look which included a Marni jacket and Louis Vuitton shoes. at the The Today Show.
October 1, 2014
2. Olivia Palermo Stands Out In A Quirky New York Sweatshirt
Olivia Palermo ditched her usual feminine style in favour of a quirky New Look scene sweatshirt, teamed with a white skirt and heels.
October 1, 2014
3. Fearne Cotton Styles Up Ripped Dungarees
Fearne Cotton gave a pair of casual dungarees a new season update with leopard print trainers and a classic tote bag.
October 1, 2014
4. Donna Air Looks Chic In A Classic Camel Coat
Donna Air worked a classic look in a Jaeger camel coat and checked cigarette pants at a Jaeger store launch party.
October 1, 2014
5. Kim Kardashian Dresses Up In A Fabulous A.W.A.K.E. By Natalia Alaverdian Mini Dress
Kim Kardashian looked chic in a fabulous A.W.A.K.E. by Natalia Alaverdian mini dress and Gianvito Rossi pointed perspex heels, out and about in Paris with Kanye.
