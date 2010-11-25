13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 25, 2010
1. Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester was simply elegant at a Herbal Essences event in Madrid in a fit-and-flare dress by Christopher Kane for Versus and a pair of killer peacock-hued Pierre Hardy sandals. The Gossip Girl, who is the global ambassador of the hair care range, left her shiny brown locks flowing and opted for a sleek smokey eye. Flawless.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! FIND OUT LEIGHTON'S HAIR AND BEAUTY SECRETS
GET LEIGHTON MEESTER'S SMOKEY EYES
November 25, 2010
2. Kylie Minogue
How cosy does Kylie look? The pop princess swaddled herself in a white-trimmed wool coat for a stroll in London, teamed with a pair of classic black boots and a steaming cup of coffee. Ladies, take note - this is the perfect outfit for Christmas shopping!
November 25, 2010
3. Anne Hathaway
Let's hear it for Anne Hathaway! The Love and Other Drugs actress has been abandoning her fashion comfort zone in favour of more trendy outfits and it's definitely working for her! The movie beauty chose a 3/4 length leather skirt in chocolate brown and a silky blouse for a charity event, but avoided looking mumsy with the addition of a pair of killer nude courts with chain ankle straps. The red lippy doesn't hurt, either.
November 25, 2010
4. Claudia Schiffer
No one looks better on the school run than Claudia Schiffer. The supermodel worked the perfect Seventies look with her cognac-coloured jumper, matching over-the-knee boots and a pair of skinny jeans. It seems Claudia is already ahead of the game as next season the Seventies trend is going to be HUGE. You heard it here first.
November 25, 2010
5. Elle Macpherson
Elle 'The Body' Macpherson showed off a chic little black dress at a gallery exhibition in London accessorised to perfection with a tangle of bracelets and a pair of plunging shoe boots. As usual, her wavy tresses and subtle make-up look impeccable.
