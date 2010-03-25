Maggie Gyllenhaal was the epitome of elegance at the Nanny McPhee premiere in Leicester Square. The actress, known for her quirky sense of style came over all classic with a twist in this one-shouldered asymmetric gown with ivory insert by Vionnet. Peep-toe black heels and a slick of raspberry lipstick finished the look.

