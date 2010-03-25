13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 25, 2010
1. LOTD 250310 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole stepped brought her London look to Paris as she promotes 3 Words in this fabulous bodycon dress with peek-a-boo lace inserts by Sass and Bide. The singer went bare legged and teamed her tight-fit frock with a pair of lattice peep-toe shoeboots by Nicholas Kirkwood.
-
March 25, 2010
2. LOTD 250310 Whitney Port
Whitney Port was pretty in a periwinkle puff-sleeved Alexander Mcqueen dress at the Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation Party in New York. She let her cute cocktail frock take centre stage teaming it with natural make-up, black opaque tights, chunky heels by Ralph Lauren and a Rachel Roy handbag.
-
March 25, 2010
3. LOTD 250310 Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal was the epitome of elegance at the Nanny McPhee premiere in Leicester Square. The actress, known for her quirky sense of style came over all classic with a twist in this one-shouldered asymmetric gown with ivory insert by Vionnet. Peep-toe black heels and a slick of raspberry lipstick finished the look.
-
March 25, 2010
4. LOTD 250310 Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott stepped out of the Ivy in typically eclectic style topping her black lace dres with long boyfriend blazer and carrying Mulberry's outsized leopard print clutch. We couldn't help but notice Pixie's twinkle toes… Her flat peep-toe pumps with darling crystal butterflies adorning them are by Aruna Seth.
-
March 25, 2010
5. LOTD 250310 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba toughend up a pretty floral dress making a summer frock ideal springtime wear. Those chunky chain detail biker boots and a denim biker jacket make for a cool, LA look.
March 25, 20101 of 5
LOTD 250310 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole stepped brought her London look to Paris as she promotes 3 Words in this fabulous bodycon dress with peek-a-boo lace inserts by Sass and Bide. The singer went bare legged and teamed her tight-fit frock with a pair of lattice peep-toe shoeboots by Nicholas Kirkwood.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018