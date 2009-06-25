13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 25, 2009
1. LOTD 250609 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz has her fashion critics but this time she got her look absolutely spot on. Wearing a chic LBD by pal Stella McCartney with nude heels, the star made the most of her long legs as she promoted her latest cinematic offering My Sister's Keeper in New York yesterday.
Shop Stella McCartney at shopping.instyle.co.uk
-
June 25, 2009
2. LOTD 250609 Kate Beckinsale
How lovely to see Kate Beckinsale working a (relatively) dressed down look teamed with au naturel make-up. The actress was out for dinner at the Ivy in London and looked relaxed but glamorous with her hair piled into a high bun, skinny ripped faded jeans, cute top and slouchy nude tote.
-
June 25, 2009
3. LOTD 250609 Gisele
Gisele Bundchen was the picture of sleek summer dressing as she stepped out in Santa Monica yesterday. White jeans, loose chiffon shirt, aviators and slicked back hair make for a groomed, glossy look.
-
June 25, 2009
4. LOTD 250609 Kate Moss
Kate Moss went for this daring stretch lace dress which teamed with ballet flats and boyfriend jacket gave it a cool, laid back edge. Only try this look at home if you're either a) a supermodel or b) have a super toned bod!
-
June 25, 2009
5. LOTD 250609 Whitney Port
Star of The City, Whitney Port donned this glamorous minidress for the Gen Art 15th Anniversary Benefit in New York last night. The bell sleeves and outsized polka dots give her frock a retro feel.
