13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 25, 2010
1. LOTD 250210 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie was perfectly Parisian in this chic ensemble on the set of The Tourist in Paris. Topping her knee-length frock and dove-grey heels with a cosy shrug and elbow-length suede gloves this was a super-stylish look for the actress.
February 25, 2010
2. LOTD 250210 Lily Allen
Lily Allen went for a swinging look in this pleated cream lace dress at the NME awards last night. The Smile singer styled things 60s with her hair in a beehive updo and smokey eye make-up.
February 25, 2010
3. LOTD 250210 Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Parker went for a stealth luxe look working tones of lavender-grey with a shawl cardigan and coordinating tank and heels. We just love that midnight-blue Hermes bag!
February 25, 2010
4. LOTD 250210 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was cute in a scarlet leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress for an appearance in London last night. Kylie added a cute black cardigan over the top giving her outfit that siciliana feel.
February 25, 2010
5. LOTD 250210 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson kept things cosy at the Burberry show at London Fashion Week topping her emerald sequin minidress with a coat straight off the Burberry Prorsum A/W 2010 catwalk. This olive-green military-style overcoat with shearling collar is an instant fashion hit.
