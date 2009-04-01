Best Dressed 2008: Best LBD She may not be known for her fashion-forward style, but there's no dispute that no one works a LBD quite like our Jen. The former Friends star, who is back on the scene with two movies next year, Marley and Me and He's Just Not That Into You, sported this plunging Balenciaga number to the Toronto Film Festival and finished off the look with simple strappy sandals, gold accessories and her trademark gleaming mane.