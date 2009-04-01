13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 1, 2009
1. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 25/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best LBD She may not be known for her fashion-forward style, but there's no dispute that no one works a LBD quite like our Jen. The former Friends star, who is back on the scene with two movies next year, Marley and Me and He's Just Not That Into You, sported this plunging Balenciaga number to the Toronto Film Festival and finished off the look with simple strappy sandals, gold accessories and her trademark gleaming mane.
April 1, 2009
2. Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 25/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best LBD Sales of this minidress soared after Gwyneth sported it on the Iron Man run this summer. Teamed simply with virtiginous courts, Gwyn lets the Preen number steal the show.
April 1, 2009
3. Heidi Klum LOTD 25/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best LBD The model/presenter/mum-of-three unveiled a super-bod that just won't quit at the New York opening of the latest Victoria's Secret store. We simply adore the jewelled embellishments that make this Louis Vuitton LBD stand out from the crowd.
April 1, 2009
4. Angelina Jolie LOTD 25/12/08Just months after giving birth to twins Knox and Vivienne, Angelina Jolie was back on the red carpet looking every inch the femme fatale in a simple black mini-shift and inky black locks.
April 1, 2009
5. Charlize Theron LOTD 25/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best LBD Charlize sported this razor-sharp Balenciaga shift with thigh-high split several months before it hit the shelves, sealing her fate as one of Hollywood's top fashionistas.
