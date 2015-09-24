13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 24, 2015
1. Selena Gomez Works A VB-Style Tailored Look
Selena Gomez looked chic, out and about in New York, in a pale grey sleeveless coat with oversized lapels over opaque black tights and heels. Very VB.
-
September 24, 2015
2. Scarlett Johansson Styles Up A Pair Of Classic Mom Jeans
Scarlett Johansson looked laidback and cool in a pair of classic mom jeans with a tied-up striped shirt and a pair of espadrilles. The perfect off-duty look.
-
September 24, 2015
3. Millie Mackintosh Channels The 70s Trend In Her New Collection
Millie Mackintosh bought the 70s trend right up to date with a tapestry mini dress from her own collection, with a shearling-look jacket and pair of over-the-knee Russell and Bromley boots.
-
September 24, 2015
4. Cara Delevingne Channels Timeless Utility Chic
Cara Delevingne worked simple black separates layered with a cool utility shirt cover-up at the launch of Mango's new collection.
-
September 24, 2015
5. Kate Moss Accessorises With A Skinny Neck Tie
Kate Moss worked this season's hottest (and easiest) accessory - a skinny neck tie - over a simple white shirt with a blazer and pair of black jeans.
September 24, 20151 of 5
Selena Gomez Works A VB-Style Tailored Look
Selena Gomez looked chic, out and about in New York, in a pale grey sleeveless coat with oversized lapels over opaque black tights and heels. Very VB.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018