Alexa Chung worked a chic look for her appearance front row at the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week. Wearing a traditional Burberry mac but with Christopher Bailey's 2009 styling by way of frills around the collar, Alexa was ready to face the paps. Underneath she wore a black silk Burberry Prorsum dress and ankle boots... Alexa was every inch the front row fashionista!

