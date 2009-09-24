13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 24, 2009
1. LOTD 240909 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung worked a chic look for her appearance front row at the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week. Wearing a traditional Burberry mac but with Christopher Bailey's 2009 styling by way of frills around the collar, Alexa was ready to face the paps. Underneath she wore a black silk Burberry Prorsum dress and ankle boots... Alexa was every inch the front row fashionista!
SEE ALEXA CHUNG AND EMMA WATSON AT BURBERRY'S LFW PARTY
-
September 24, 2009
2. LOTD 240909 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham donned another ladylike outfit of this Dolce & Gabbana dress with black graphic print teamed with three quarter length sleeved cardigan and a skinny belt cinching everything in. Her ever present YSL Tributes on her feet and a pair of black-out shades finished the look.
-
September 24, 2009
3. LOTD 240909 Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Parker was a knock-out in purple liquid silk Versace at the Make a Wish foundation Gala dinner in Paris, France. A swarovski-crystal encrused box clutch and chandelier earrings were the perfect glamorous accompaniments to the look.
-
September 24, 2009
4. LOTD 240909 Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell slinked it up in yellow form-fitting Alexander McQueen at a London Fashion Week party. The supermodel teamed her lemon-yellow bodycon frock with black accessories... All the better to show off that fabulous mirror print.
-
September 24, 2009
5. LOTD 240909 Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton headed for a night at the Metropolitan Opera in New York looking ladylike in a very modern version of opera dressing. Mischa wore her off-the-shoulder gown with a black cover-up and oversized clutch bag.
