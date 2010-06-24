13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 24, 2010
1. LOTD 240610 Salma Hayek
What a knockout! Our jaws were firmly stuck to the floor when we saw Salma Hayek step out in New York in this stunning ensemble. The perfect-fit white dress (so hot for summer), the waist-cinching red belt, the ultra-sexy ruby heels, and those matching pouty lips. Perfection.
-
June 24, 2010
2. LOTD 240610 Victoria Beckham
OTK boots in June? Victoria Beckham flouted summer style rules at a Diane Von Furstenberg dinner at Claridge's - and pulled it off with aplomb! The star looked uber-glam in her leather Giles Deacon mini and leg-lengthening statement thigh-highs.
-
June 24, 2010
3. LOTD 240610 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart donned another head-turning mini for the premiere of Love Ranch in LA last night. The Twilight star teamed her LBD with a YSL pumps. Can't wait to see what she wears for the big Twilight: Eclipse premiere tomorrow night!
-
June 24, 2010
4. LOTD 240610 Natalia Vodianova
Model Natalia Vodianova was seriously chic in a beautiful draped magenta dress, teamed with cream peep-toes and statement choker, at the Diane Von Furstenberg dinner at Claridge's.
-
June 24, 2010
5. LOTD 240610 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana gave us a peek at her killer figure at the Bing's Celebration for Creative Minds after party in a grey Hervé Léger by Max Azria autumn 2010 dress. Sexy.
June 24, 20101 of 5
LOTD 240610 Salma Hayek
What a knockout! Our jaws were firmly stuck to the floor when we saw Salma Hayek step out in New York in this stunning ensemble. The perfect-fit white dress (so hot for summer), the waist-cinching red belt, the ultra-sexy ruby heels, and those matching pouty lips. Perfection.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018