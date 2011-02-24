13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 24, 2011
1. LOTD 240211
Opting for something a little more edgy for her appearance at the NME Awards last night, Alexa Chung went for that iconic Christopher Kane galaxy print Resort 2011 dress - as seen on Rosamund Pike earlier this year. Teaming it with black opaques and stacked peep-toe platforms, we love Alexa's bronzed make-up look and lilac nails.
-
February 24, 2011
2. LOTD 240211
Out and about in London post-Fashion Week, Kate Bosworth did off-duty cool in a denim, double breasted Mulberry dress teamed with a textured black wool jacket. She added an air of mystique with her retro looking Cutler and Gross sunnies.
-
February 24, 2011
3. LOTD 240211
Spotted on a lunch date at the Wolesley restaurant in London, Kate Moss worked for a more formal, tailored look than the 70s boho look she's been channelling of late. In a crisp grey trouser suit with unbuttoned, open shirt, and neat crocodile clutch, Kate added her own unique touch - a wide-rimmed fedora with maroon ribbon detail. We love it!
-
February 24, 2011
4. LOTD 240211
Keeping her look simple but chic, Rosamund Pike wore a grey cashmere sweater with a floaty black skirt teamed with shearling lined boots to the Harrods Shoe Salon party. We love her tousled, textured waves and natural pink hued make-up.
-
February 24, 2011
5. LOTD 240211
Looking fierce in animal print, Sophie Ellis-Bextor worked a long-sleeve top with silk miniskirt at the ultra glam Harrods Shoe Salon bash in London. Keeping her make-up subtle but stylish, Sophie matched her trademark feline eyes to a gentle pop of pink lippy.
February 24, 20111 of 5
LOTD 240211
Opting for something a little more edgy for her appearance at the NME Awards last night, Alexa Chung went for that iconic Christopher Kane galaxy print Resort 2011 dress - as seen on Rosamund Pike earlier this year. Teaming it with black opaques and stacked peep-toe platforms, we love Alexa's bronzed make-up look and lilac nails.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018