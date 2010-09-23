13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 23, 2010
Miss Moss was looking suitably trendy at the W Hotel party for James Small in London in a shaggy vintage fur (oh-so autumn/winter 2010) over her favourite black micro-shorts teamed with a clutch from her Longchamp collection.
September 23, 2010
Supermodel Claudia Schiffer is the epitome of mummy chic in a stripy top and Seventies-style skirt perfectly mismatched with a pair of dressed-down boots, a floral scarf and some delicious arm candy.
September 23, 2010
Doesn't Kylie look uber-cool in this printed T-shirt dress? And how about those chain-strap shoes? She's got the chic/rock & roll balance just right.
September 23, 2010
Julia Roberts is loving her trouser suits at the moment. Last night she hit the London premiere of Eat Pray Love in a white 3-piece number by Brit designer Stella McCartney and jazzed it up with a pair of red shoes. Love the loosely-tonged hair!
September 23, 2010
We at InStyle love a bit of bling in the morning and they don't come much better than this embellished minidress worn by actress Rosario Dawson to Milan Fashion Week.
