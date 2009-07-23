13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 23, 2009
1. lotd 230709 Sienna Miller
Ahoy matey! Sienna Miller was in ship-shape at the London photocall for GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra. With a slim-fit white shirt with navy-style epaulettes and gold buttons, high waisted nautical trousers and chunky multi-platform sandals, our chic little Si was ready to tackle the choppy waters of the Thames aboard the HMS Belfast in style.
-
July 23, 2009
2. lotd 230709 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham cut a sleek figure at Heathrow Airport, where she sported a filmy, polka-dot blouse tucked into a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers by Loewe. Not only are we digging this ensemble, but we're just so grateful she's forsaken her structured pilot's hat for flying. Note: Sienna Miller in today's round-up is also sporting Loewe. Are we spotting another major wave of nautical fashion this summer?
-
July 23, 2009
3. lotd 230709 blake lively
Perhaps Blake's outfit is a little more risqué than the rest of us would wear promenading the streets of NYC but if anyone can pull off a body-con cut-out dress with gold platform sandals, it's this Gossip Girl. We are especially in love with the maroon colour of the dress. The actress is currently filming the third season of the hit TV show, in which she plays Serena Van Der Woodsen.
-
July 23, 2009
4. lotd 230709 Olivia Palermo
The cute-as-a-button Olivia Palermo returns in yet another adorable combo of girly blouse and high-waisted shorts. The Hills star was attending Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Miami, Florida and looked perfectly summer in this yummy little get-up.
-
July 23, 2009
5. lotd 230709 rachel bilson
Rachel Bilson woos us once again with her nonchalant approach to summertime dressing: cute sundress, hip ankle boots and a pair of oversized sunnies.
