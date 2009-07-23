Perhaps Blake's outfit is a little more risqué than the rest of us would wear promenading the streets of NYC but if anyone can pull off a body-con cut-out dress with gold platform sandals, it's this Gossip Girl. We are especially in love with the maroon colour of the dress. The actress is currently filming the third season of the hit TV show, in which she plays Serena Van Der Woodsen.

