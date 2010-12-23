LOOK OF THE YEAR: BRIGHTS

Bright colour is big news next season but these savvy fashionistas were working the trend long before the spring/summer lines hit the runways.

It’s lovely to see Victoria Beckham break away from her traditional black in favour of this adorable tangerine-hued Sixties-style shift from her own line. The designer completed the look with a pair of pearl-encrusted Chanel shoes and a box bag from her new spring/summer collection. Tres chic.