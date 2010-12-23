13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 23, 2010
1. LOTY - Brights Victoria Beckham
LOOK OF THE YEAR: BRIGHTS
Bright colour is big news next season but these savvy fashionistas were working the trend long before the spring/summer lines hit the runways.
It’s lovely to see Victoria Beckham break away from her traditional black in favour of this adorable tangerine-hued Sixties-style shift from her own line. The designer completed the look with a pair of pearl-encrusted Chanel shoes and a box bag from her new spring/summer collection. Tres chic.
December 23, 2010
2. LOTY - Brights Gwyneth Paltrow
LOOK OF THE YEAR: BRIGHTS
The lovely Gwynnie gave us a dose of high-watt colour when she hit the National Movie Awards in this voluminous fuchsia frock. The movie beauty teamed the sculptural dress with candy-pink peep-toes but contrasted the look with a black necklace and smouldering smokey eyes.
December 23, 2010
3. LOTY - Brights - Blake Lively
The Gossip Girl showed off her mile-long pins in this spectacularly-ruffled asymmetrical dress by Marchesa. The bold blue hue matches her eyes almost exactly!
December 23, 2010
4. LOTY - Brights - Natalie Portman
LOOK OF THE YEAR: BRIGHTS
The ever-elegant Natalie Portman chose a stunning magenta gown by one of her fave designers, Alber Elbaz for Lanvin, for the Academy Governors Awards. The rich shade, which was picked up in her strappy Stella McCartney sandals, looks just divine against Natalie’s chestnut locks.
December 23, 2010
5. LOTY - Brights - Freida Pinto
LOOK OF THE YEAR: BRIGHTS
We’re mad about Freida’s origami-pleated emerald green shift, which she teamed with sleek black accessories. This bold hue works well with gold and we see that clever Miss Pinto has added gilded earrings and bangles to the look.
