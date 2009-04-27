Kate Moss took a turn for the glamorous last night as she donned a power-shouldered dress from Balmain's AW09 collection. When Mossy gets dressed up it's more often than not with a bit of a laid-back vibe, but there was nothing relaxed about this full-on 80s disco extravaganza of a dress. Teamed with the highest of patent black YSL heels, a black chain-handled bag and only marginally dishevelled up-do, the supermodel was ready for a night on the town.

