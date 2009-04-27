13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 27, 2009
1. Kate Moss LOTD 23/04/09
Kate Moss took a turn for the glamorous last night as she donned a power-shouldered dress from Balmain's AW09 collection. When Mossy gets dressed up it's more often than not with a bit of a laid-back vibe, but there was nothing relaxed about this full-on 80s disco extravaganza of a dress. Teamed with the highest of patent black YSL heels, a black chain-handled bag and only marginally dishevelled up-do, the supermodel was ready for a night on the town.
April 27, 2009
2. Sienna Miller LOTD 23/04/09
Sienna Miller headed to H&M for the launch party of her best fashion friend, Matthew Williamson's collection for the high street chain. Queues snaked round the regent street store as fashion fans grappled to get their hands on the covetable pieces. Sienna, however, opted for a dress from Willimason's mainline collection which she teamed with a big bangle, court shoes and a golden tan.
April 27, 2009
3. Beyonce LOTD 23/04/09
Beyoncé has totally wowed us in this ultra-chic white ensemble. The Single Ladies singer wore a figure-flattering dress which cinched her waist and skimmed those famous curves for an appearance on the David Letterman show. On her feet were a pair of cone-heeled embellished peep-toes that have very much caught our shoe-obsessed attention.
April 27, 2009
4. Chloe Sevigny LOTD 23/04/09
Fresh from a stylish appearance at this year's Coachella festival, Chloe Sevigny dispensed with her festival gear and got dressed up in her namesake label for a party in Hollywood. We love the scalloped-edged shorts and matching blazer; perfect for showing off those gorgeous pins!
April 27, 2009
5. Mischa Barton LOTD 23/04/09
Mischa Barton's dress-length of choice seems to be either super short or about-to-trip-her-up maxi. The actress was boho luxe in this floor-skimming number which was covered in a gold foil print which she wore with seriously smokey eyes.
