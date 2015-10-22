13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 22, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo Nails Autumnal Dressing
You can always trust on Olivia Palermo for a sartorially savvy outfit, and this beauty is no exception. Dressed in a camel midi coat, tailored separates and a pair of classic snakeskin courts, the stylish socialite nails autumnal dressing.
October 22, 2015
2. Lily Collins Dazzles In White Separates
Dazzling in a pair of bright white culottes and detailed crop top, the 26-year-old actress completed the look with a black blazer worn nonchalantly over her shoulders, coordinating white clutch and a pair of black platform heels.
October 22, 2015
3. Jamie King Falls In Line With Monochrome Stripes
Jamie King looked sensational in monochrome stripes at the Vogue Bouchon Bistro After Party in LA. She teamed her statement dress with a simple black clutch and sling back stripy kitten heels.
October 22, 2015
4. Laura Whitmore Brings Back The Clogs
Spotted in what could be the most unexpected footwear comeback to date, Laura Whitmore proves that clogs are on the up. She teamed the tan sandals with a classic camel trench, denim dress and orange printed shirt, popping on a pom pom bag to finish.
October 22, 2015
5. Hillary Swank Steals The Show In Tokyo
Stealing the show at the Tokyo International Film Festival, Hillary Swank opted for a floor length white dress, complete with floral ruffles on the bust. The American actress added in a simple purple clutch and gold bracelet to finish her look.
