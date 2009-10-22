13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 22, 2009
1. LOTD 221009 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson cleverly mixed spots with stripes for an eclectic look at the Madwell Denim Tour party in LA. Love this kooky look.
-
October 22, 2009
2. LOTD 221009 Demi Moore
It was love at first sight for Demi Moore’s one-shouldered grey dress, which she cinched-in with a to-die-for patent waist belt, at the launch party of Laura Day’s new book, How To Rule The World From Your Couch.
-
October 22, 2009
3. LOTD 221009 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad was pretty-as-a-picture in her grey nightwear-style slip, which she toughened up with a black boyfriend blazer at the Madwell Denim Tour party. Love the long, boho hair, too.
-
October 22, 2009
4. LOTD 221009 Anna Friel
Since she’s been starring in Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Anna Friel has looked out-of-this-world stylish. As she left the theatre this week, the actress wowed again in a nude, pleated Antonio Berardi mini with bright pink lippie to finish.
-
October 22, 2009
5. LOTD 221009 Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell stood out at the Astro Boy film premiere in her graphic-print strapless blue dress with a cute, tulip-shaped skirt. The actress opted for pretty pink make-up and a relaxed but glamorous tousled updo.
