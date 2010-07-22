13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 22, 2010
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston looked a sweet as we're sure she smelt at the launch of her new fragrance at Harrods. She was a vision with her signature tousled locks and sunkissed glow wearing a nude Valentino mini.
-
July 22, 2010
2. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet looked statuesque and radiantly beautiful while filming an advert in Rome in this bodycon LBD. Her wild sunny locks were the perfect compliment to her simply chic all black look.
-
July 22, 2010
3. Cameron Diaz
Another Knight and Day premiere saw Cameron Diaz wearing another fab dress, this time a crisp white thigh-skimmer, matched with some celeb-favoutrite nude peeptoes.
-
July 22, 2010
4. Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke looked party perfect in a waterfall-frill blush-pink mini and Louise Golden for Topshop studded heels.
-
July 22, 2010
5. Alexa Chung
Looking as irreverantly cool as ever, Alexa wowed us at the super-cool Mulberry pool party in her signature denim cut-offs and a ladylike silk blouse. She also sported the IT bag of the moment, and her name-sake, the new leopard-print Mulberry Alexa.
