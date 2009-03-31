13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 31, 2009
1. Katie Holmes LOTD 22/01/09Katie was chic as could be in a sparkly Escada shift complete with ribbon straps and Givenchy sandals at the London premiere of Valkyrie.
March 31, 2009
2. Marisa Tomei LOTD 22/01/09Although we've seen this fit-and-flare frock in cream on Diane Kruger, we're pleased it's made a second celebrity outing as it's just so divine. The Fifties-shape shape is elegant, but the pockets make it thoroughly modern. Golden Globes nominee Marisa Tomei completes the chic ensemble with classic courts and sparkly earrings.
March 31, 2009
3. Demi Moore LOTD 22/01/09Like a fine vintage wine, Demi just keeps getting better and better with age. The mum-of-three was a knockout at the Be the Change inaugural ball in this strapless ruffled frock by Donna Karan.
March 31, 2009
4. Victoria Beckham LOTD 22/01/09Vicky B keeps it classic in head-to-toe black (complete with requisite Hermes Birkin) but it's her red satin hair corsage from Dolce & Gabbana we're coveting. It's hard to make short hair look different but we'd say Posh has got it down pat.
March 31, 2009
5. Rihanna LOTD 22/01/09Rihanna added a splash of colour to the inauguration proceedings in Washington in this cute one-shoulder mustard dress by Jasmine di Milo.
