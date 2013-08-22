13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 22, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Miu Miu sunglasses in London
Working the pavements like a catwalk pro, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was as fashion fabulous as ever at Marks & Spencer HQ in London. Clearly in Pre-Fall mode, Rosie looked utterly amazing in a waist-cinching navy jumpsuit by Gerald Darel. Strappy Michael Kors heels, Rolex watch and Miu Miu sunglasses ensured the look stayed oh-so glam, while a pale blue roomy bag and loose blonde locks were daytime appropriate. LOVE!
August 22, 2013
2. Cara Delevingne in Vivienne Westwood trousers in London
Putting her own edge on the tartan trend, Cara Delevingne did modern grunge on the streets of London. Sticking to her signature off-duty styling approach and working yet another beanie hat and high-top trainers combo, the model teamed loose tartan trousers by Vivienne Westwood’s Red Label with a simple bomber jacket and a slouchy rucksack. How cool are her sunglasses too!
August 22, 2013
3. Rosamund Pike In Marios Schwab dress at The World's End
Opting for high impact power-dressing, Rosamund Pike arrived at The World’s End film premiere in LA working a seriously sexy little black dress by Marios Schwab with an asymmetric plunge. She accessorised quite simply with black patent Jimmy Choo heels, her blonde bob loosely styled and natural hued make-up.
August 22, 2013
4. Lily Collins out and about in Berlin
Still rocking her recent style overhaul, Lily Collins looked oh-so pretty as she arrived in Berlin. Working an unusual long-sleeved mini dress complete with black ruffle overlay, Lily upped her beauty cred too with a stunning plaited updo set off by a sizzling winged eye and bold red lip.
August 22, 2013
5. Jessica Alba out and about in LA
Rocking summer brights in LA, Jessica Alba showed her fondness for clashing prints and colour-popping trews in printed pastel trousers. Teaming her bold bottoms with a denim waistcoat, vibrant pink scarf and oversized tote, Jessica impressed once again with her casually cool wardrobe.
