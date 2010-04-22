13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 22, 2010
1. LOTD 220410 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz donned a little black dress at the Shrek Forever After premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Diaz worked a classic look from head to toe, teaming her LBD with a slick of pillarbox-red lipstick, elegant silk handbag and nude heels.
-
April 22, 2010
2. LOTD 220410 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen was pretty in Stella McCartney's nude lace dress at the Food Bank Can-Do Awards Dinner last night. Helena carried a peach, chain-handled bag and added ruby-red round-toe heels for a pop of colour.
-
April 22, 2010
3. LOTD 220410 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is loving her nude hues at the moment and she donned this mushroom-coloured bandeau dress by Gianfranco Ferre for her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. The actress wore a Marcel waved hairstyle, ruby-red lipstick and Ferragamo heels for a glamorous finish.
-
April 22, 2010
4. LOTD 210410 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale is the latest star to love the trend for shorts, and with legs like these we can see why! No cut-off denims to see here though… This lady is all about sleek dressing and she teamed her scallop hemmed tailored shorts with matching blazer and nude heels.
-
April 22, 2010
5. LOTD 220410 Gisele
Gisele Bunchen was all about layering as she headed out and about in Los Angeles. Teaming skinny jeans with slouchy boots, white shirt and outsized embroidered scarf, Gisele left those famous locks loose and tousled for a soft, laidback look.
