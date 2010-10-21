13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 21, 2010
1. LOTD 211010
Even with two Cheryl's in sight, the real Ms Cole didn't fail to steal the show at the unveiling of her waxwork in a cute puffball powder-blue Antonio Berardi mini and sparkly clear Brian Atwood platforms with crystal embellishments. She gave it an effortless edge with a casual cropped biker jacket.
-
October 21, 2010
2. LOTD 211010
At the Mango Fashion Awards Scarlett Johansson looked flawless in a simple chic combo of black and gold. She accessorised her cute LBD by the brand with killer strappy suede platforms and a statement necklace.
-
October 21, 2010
3. LOTD 211010
Blake Lively worked a smart casual look at the launch of the new Vertu smart phone in Beverly Hills in a ruffled scarlet-red mini and leather biker jacket. Her sleek ultra long locks polished the look.
-
October 21, 2010
4. LOTD 211010
The ever-stylish Olivia Palermo gave us a lesson in making our wardrobe staples winter-ready as she wandered out and about in New York. The socialite worked a smart all black look, and gave her outfit added finesse by mixing textures in wet-look skinnies, a sleek blazer and shaggy fur gilet. Her favourite Chanel pumps added a subtle colour pop.
-
October 21, 2010
5. LOTD 211010
We wouldn't all think to layer black on navy, but the colour block look worked perfectly for Sarah Jessica Parker's trip to the White House. She gave her timeless single-breased coat and simple shift a hint of quirk with her pointed silver satin heels.
October 21, 20101 of 5
LOTD 211010
