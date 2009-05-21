Finally, the moment we were all waiting for! Angelina Jolie upped the ante on the Cannes red carpet last night at the Inglorious Basterds premiere, where she was supporting her partner Brad Pitt, in a blush-coloured, draped Versace dress with a thigh-high split. The actress finished off the look with the perfect vintage-style wavy hairdo and crimson red lips for a super-sultry siren look. Is this the hottest look at Cannes? We think so!

