13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 21, 2009
1. LOTD 210509 Angelina Jolie
Finally, the moment we were all waiting for! Angelina Jolie upped the ante on the Cannes red carpet last night at the Inglorious Basterds premiere, where she was supporting her partner Brad Pitt, in a blush-coloured, draped Versace dress with a thigh-high split. The actress finished off the look with the perfect vintage-style wavy hairdo and crimson red lips for a super-sultry siren look. Is this the hottest look at Cannes? We think so!
May 21, 2009
2. LOTD 210509 Sharon Stone
The time-defying Sharon showed off her incredible figure in a black Balmain frock with sweeping train at the Inglorious Basterds premiere. We've said it before and we'll say it again - best bod in the business.
May 21, 2009
3. LOTD 210509 Diane Kruger
Another outing for Diane, another stunning gown. The actress, who stars in Quentin Tarantino's up-coming Inglorious Basterds joined her co-star Brad Pitt on the red carpet at Cannes in a white floor-length Marchesa gown with silver embellishments. She teamed the backless dress with Chanel's Fontaine ring from their haute joaillerie collection. Our Chanel poster girl has done it again!
May 21, 2009
4. LOTD 010509 Dita Von Teese
Dita was her usual striking self in a one-shoulder fit-and-flare frock by John Galliano for Christian Dior. On most people this dress would look rather ordinary, but Dita's porcelain skin, raven locks and teeny waist makes this a winning red carpet number. The burlesque star joined her fellow A-listers on the Inglorious Basterds red carpet.
May 21, 2009
5. LOTD 210509 Asia Argento
Italian actress Asia Argento was simply chic in Cannes in a breezy white dress with deep pockets and snakeskin strappy flats. Teamed with oversized sunnies and a wide smile, we'd say this is the perfect summer look.
