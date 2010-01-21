13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 21, 2010
1. LOTD 210110 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez got slinky with it in this black bustier dress at the launch party for her make-up artist Scott Barnes's book launch. JLo wore the embellished LBD with gold and black heels, an outsized black cocktail ring and a face of immaculate make-up, naturally.
-
January 21, 2010
2. LOTD 210110 Dannii Minogue
Expecting mum, Dannii Minogue donned this darling monochrome prom-style dress for her red carpet appearance at the National TV Awards. The X Factor judge wore a pair of sky-scraper heels in lipstick red and her signature bob hairstyle swished to one side in an elegant evening 'do.
-
January 21, 2010
3. LOTD 210110 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole seized the opportunity to sparkle at this year's National TV awards in a flowing silver gown with plunging neckline. She wore matching cuffs, a sparkling clutch bag and shoulder-sweeper earrings for a seriously bling ensemble.
-
January 21, 2010
4. LOTD 210110 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo was buttoned up against the cold in a leather coat dress and leather-look leggings at a CFDA Party in New York. The socialite added black platform shoes for a chic finish to her look.
-
January 21, 2010
5. LOTD 210110 Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton wore a magenta frock from her Very.co.uk collection at the National TV Awards. Fearne gave the minidress a signature twist teaming it with Angel Jackson's snakeskin clutch bag, bright blue nail varnish and plenty of bangles.
