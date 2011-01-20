13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 20, 2011
1. LOTD 200111
Check out Olivia Palermo as you’ve never seen her before! We knew the fashionista loved menswear-inspired duds but we had no idea how well she could rock the geek chic look so well! We heart the tangerine-coloured blazer (spring/summer’s hottest hue), teamed with checked trousers, matching orange courts and a vintage clutch.
-
January 20, 2011
2. LOTD 200111
The newly-engaged Reese Witherspoon kept the attention firmly on her sparkling ring in this simple LBD at the How Do You Know photocall in Paris.
-
January 20, 2011
3. LOTD 200111
The uber-elegant Cate joined fellow fashion-forward celebs like Kate Moss and Leighton Meester in a sleek tuxedo jacket on the red carpet. The Robin Hood actress layered the double-breasted blazer over white wide-legs (the trouser shape du jour) and a crisp white shirt. Her fuchsia lipstick broke up the monochrome look to perfection.
-
January 20, 2011
4. LOTD 200111
The supermodel was as cool as ever on the school run in a floral shift dress topped by a basic navy blazer and printed scarf.
-
January 20, 2011
5. LOTD 200111
Elle is just about the only person to be able to pull off a sheer gown like this black number. The Britain's Next Top Model hostess and judge was striking in this strapless satin and chiffon gown at the launch of the Portofino watch range in Geneva, Switzerland.
January 20, 2011
LOTD 200111
