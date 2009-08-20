13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 20, 2009
1. LOTD 200809 Sienna Miller
Wowee! Sienna Miller certainly got her pins out last night at a screening of The September Issue in an itsy-bitsy aqua-marine minidress by Thakoon and strappy gold Jimmy Choo sandals. In typical Sienna style, she accessorised with a pair of hippie chick round sunglasses.
-
August 20, 2009
2. LOTD 200809 Georgina Chapman
British fashion designer Georgina Chapman (aka Mrs Harvey Weinstein) was simply stunning atthe screening of The September Issue in a sequin-encrusted minidress with rope belt and matching sparkly Louboutin heels. Va-va-voom!
-
August 20, 2009
3. LOTD 200809 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams struck a pose at a New York press conference for The Time Traveler's Wife in an ultra-chic one-shoulder dress in mauve. She finished off the look with leg-lengthening nude courts and a sophisticated up-do.
-
August 20, 2009
4. LOTD 200809 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger toughened up a ditsy-print sundress by teaming it with biker chick ankle boots for her appearance on It's On With Alexa Chung. A white Chanel bag is the ultimate fashion finish.
-
August 20, 2009
5. LOTD 200809 Olivia Palermo
The City villainess Oliva Palermo was a ture ethereal beauty at the Inglourious Basterds premiere in New York in a floor-length chiffon gown and matching ruffled clutch bag. Divine!
