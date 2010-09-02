13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 2, 2010
She may have been promoting The Black Swan at the Venice Film Festival but Natalie Portman looked red hot at the premiere last night in a dramatic gown by Rodarte. Hardly a surprising choice considering sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy have designed the dresses for the ballet drama, co-starring Mila Kunis as Portman’s pirouetting competitor. Natalie finished off the look with a cream quilted clutch (by Christian Dior) and matching strappy sandals.
September 2, 2010
La Alba’s Venice wardrobe just keeps getting better and better. The movie beauty hit the Machete premiere in a Valentino couture mini-number with sweeping train. Strappy sandals and some seriously glittery earrings added further pizzazz to the notice-me outfit.
September 2, 2010
We couldn’t resist Olivia Palermo’s easy shirt dress to counter balance the seriously dramatic gowns we’ve got in today’s fashion line-up. Teamed with ballet flats, cat-eye sunnies (the new lens shape, doncha know) and an oversized Hermes Birkin bag, this is casual elegance at its best. The Hills star was spotted with boyfriend Johannes Huebl out and about in NYC.
September 2, 2010
Jessica Alba continued to wow at the Venice Film Festival, choosing a beautiful, ladylike floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana for the photocall of her latest film, Machete. The stunning star chose a ferocious pair of sandals (by Michael Kors) to complete the look. Though we love the contrast, we’re a little over the tough girl shoe and would have preferred to see her in a more delicate heel.
September 2, 2010
Denim shirts are still big news in fashion land. We love Drew’s version, by Current Eliott, paired with a hippie-chic white maxi-skirt and a waist-cinching brown belt.
