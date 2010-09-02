Jessica Alba continued to wow at the Venice Film Festival, choosing a beautiful, ladylike floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana for the photocall of her latest film, Machete. The stunning star chose a ferocious pair of sandals (by Michael Kors) to complete the look. Though we love the contrast, we’re a little over the tough girl shoe and would have preferred to see her in a more delicate heel.

READ MORE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL NEWS