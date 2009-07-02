13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 2, 2009
1. LOTD 020709 Kate Moss
Kate Moss was guest of honour at Beth Ditto's clothing launch for Evans last night and turned up in typically slinky Moss style wearing this thigh-high draped evening dress with plunging neckline and silver shoulder detailing. Sky high heels and a grey snakeskin clutch completed the foxy look.
-
July 2, 2009
2. LOTD 020709 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole was all dolled up for her birthday celebrations last night as she headed out with husband Ashley in this super skimpy fringed frock from Alexander McQueen's Spring Summer collection. The Girls Aloud singer went for the hue of the season, blush nude, and complimented her dress with a pair of matching peep-toe heels.
-
July 2, 2009
3. LOTD 020709 Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts continued her run of great fashion choices in this sweet eau de nil dress by Paul & Joe. Accessorised with matching heels and a parcel for birthday girl Cheryl Cole, Nicola's outfit was a spot-on look for a midsummer party.
-
July 2, 2009
4. LOTD 020709 Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue headed to the birthday party of fellow X-Factor judge Cheryl Cole looking uber glam. Whatever the tabloids have to say about relations between the two, if there was indeed a frock off going on, it was a close call with Dannii donning this seriously ruffled mocha minidress. Metallic accessories finished the glamorous look.
-
July 2, 2009
5. LOTD 020709 Dasha Zhukova
Dasha Zhukova was fashion perfection in this one-shouldered Marios Schwab frock which she teamed with a pair of zip-front Sergio Rossi heels.
