13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 2, 2010
1. LOTD 021210
Braving the freezing weather in London last night to show her support for World AIDS' Day, Sienna Miller was a lesson to us all in stylish winter dressing. Working an all black ensemble, the actress wore a cropped faux-fur jacket over jeggings and knee-high boots. A slick of red lippy gave added glamour to the look and of course a nod to the colour of the day.
-
December 2, 2010
2. LOTD 021210
Katy Perry knows all about high-impact dressing! The singer worked a jaw-dropping off-the-shoulder, gold jewelled Georges Chakra Couture AW10 gown at the Grammy Nominations Concert Live in LA. Keeping all eyes firmly on the frock, Katy finished the look with nude Brian Atwood pumps and wore her hair in loose side-parted waves. Perfect!
-
December 2, 2010
3. LOTD 021210
Shoe-lover Blake Lively hit the Annual Footwear Awards in New York suitably booted in a pair of gorgeous tan and black Christian Louboutin shoe-boot heels. In a metallic green Prabal Gurung Fall 2010 wrap-around minidress Blake made sure she showed plenty of leg for the occasion!
-
December 2, 2010
4. LOTD 021210
If anyone knows how to do ladylike chic it's the lovely Kirsten Dunst. Working the lace trend to perfection, the actress wore a sheer black Valentino SS11 dress with white lace cuffs to the premiere of her latest film All Good Things. Her sleek mid-length bobbed hair and honey-hued make-up set her whole ensemble off a treat.
-
December 2, 2010
5. LOTD 021210
The galaxy dress was made for Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous figure! The actress was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and celebrated by working this divine polka dot charmeuse Dolce & Gabbana dress. She completed her ultra slick look with a Bochic 14k pave diamond bangle and red Jimmy Choo peep-toe pumps. We salute you Reese!
December 2, 20101 of 5
LOTD 021210
Braving the freezing weather in London last night to show her support for World AIDS' Day, Sienna Miller was a lesson to us all in stylish winter dressing. Working an all black ensemble, the actress wore a cropped faux-fur jacket over jeggings and knee-high boots. A slick of red lippy gave added glamour to the look and of course a nod to the colour of the day.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018