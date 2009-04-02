13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 2, 2009
1. Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 02/04/09Gwynnie toasted her good friend Valentino last night at the LA premiere of his film, Valentino: The Last Emperor. The movie beauty showed a little leg in an edgy grey minidress and fierce booties decorated with multiple nude straps.
April 2, 2009
2. Kate Moss LOTD 02/04/09Sporting one of her latest designs for the Topshop range, Kate Moss hit The Big Apple just in time to join the launch party for the city's Topshop/Topman flagship store. The supermodel-cum-designer's new collection for the high street chain hits UK stores today.
April 2, 2009
3. Jennifer Lopez LOTD 02/04/09Jennifer Lopez and what seemed like every single famous person in New York legged it to the Topshop/Topman Flagship store opening bash at Balthazar Restaurant. For the event, the Latin lovely sported a sexy white strapless dress, seriously strappy sandals and a blunt-cut fringe.
April 2, 2009
4. Rosario Dawson LOTD 02/04/09Rosario kept the trend for one-shoulder dresses alive and well at the Topshop party in NYC with this bright pink frock with gold trim.
April 2, 2009
5. Claudia Schiffer LOTD 02/04/09Supermodel Claudia Schiffer was sleek and chic in a black satin tux and coral vest at a London party honouring Gucci designer Frida Giannini.
