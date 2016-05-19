13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 19, 2016
1. Soko Looks Babeing In Gucci Autumn/Winter 2016
The celebrities are LOVING Gucci's AW16 collection at Cannes — and Soko looked amazing in a fun detailed maxi dress.
-
May 19, 2016
2. Jourdan Dunn Looked Mega Princessy In Ralph & Russo Couture
That train...
-
May 19, 2016
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wins The Red Carpet In Alexandre Vauthier
Red on red on red... It works.
-
May 19, 2016
4. Kendall Jenner Gives Us Wedding Inspo In Emilia Wickstead
Mega chic — and those glasses!
-
May 19, 2016
5. Bella Hadid Goes Pretty Naked In Alexandre Vauthier
The look that everyone's talking about...
