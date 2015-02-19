13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 19, 2015
1. Poppy Delevingne Works New Season Florals
Poppy Delevingne's done with the grey palette of winter, if her on point exaggerated florals at the Michael Kors show are anything to go by. She kept the look lowkey with a pair of nude sandals and an understated updo.
February 19, 2015
2. Maggie Gyllenhaal Trials A Tricky Sock Trend
As well as wearing our dream coat to the Miu Miu Tales 'De Djess' film screening and party, Maggie Gyllenhaal trialled a tricky sock trend. Not just a simple sock and sandal, but a knee high nude sock and sandal... What do you think of the look?
February 19, 2015
3. Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Black Jumpsuit
Kate Hudson showed off her incredible figure at Michael Kors' Miranda Eyewear Collection launch in a tight-fitting black jumpsuit.
February 19, 2015
4. January Jones Makes A Style Statement In Roland Mouret
January Jones made a style statement in a bold red Roland Mouret jumpsuit at the 17th Costume Designers Guild Awards.
February 19, 2015
5. Fearne Cotton Makes Us Want To Kick Off Our Heels
Fearne Cotton gave us serious flat shoe envy with her pair of rare pink metallic Grenson brogues out and about in London.
