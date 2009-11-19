13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 19, 2009
1. lotd 191109 alexa chung
Alexa Chung worked the sailor girl vibe at the MTV U Woodie Awards in New York last night. The presenter kept her London cool with loose locks and smoky cat eye make-up.
November 19, 2009
2. lotd 191109 Olivia Palermo
Work those statement tights girl! Olivia Palermo knows a hot trend when she sees one and she wowed us in these lacy black numbers at the Broken Embraces film screening. The rest of her outfit ain't bad either!
November 19, 2009
3. lotd 191109 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson donned an all black ensemble as she went on a shopping spree at J. Crew at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles. She toted a quilted Chanel bag and donned See by Chole's strapped lace biker boots for instant cool.
November 19, 2009
4. lotd 191109 sienna miller
We are just in love with Sienna Miller's fabulous military-style coat. As ever the fashionista styled it up as she knows best wearing the collar up, her hair in a top knot and her Vivienne Westwood pirate boots.
November 19, 2009
5. lotd 191109 Natalia Vodianova
Natalia Vodianova cut a dash in her velvet (it's the hot fabric this season!) Givenchy pant suit as she switched on the Christmas lights at the Printemps department store in Paris. This is a totally classic French look; the tunic shaped top is ultra-chic and flattering on just about anyone, and we love Natalia's bejewelled belt.
