Look of the Day
March 23, 2009
1. Cheryl Cole LOTD 19/02/09
Cheryl looked ravishing at the Brit Awards in a Georges Chakra Sixties-style minidress, skyscraper Jimmy Choo heels and perfect red lips as she joined her Girls Aloud crew in accepting the award for Best British Single for "The Promise", which was voted for by the public. Last night's ceremony stood in sharp contrast to last year's event, which Cheryl attended alone in the wake of husband Ashley's alleged infidelity. What a difference a year makes!
March 23, 2009
2. Nicola Roberts LOTD 19/02/09
Nicola Roberts is fast becoming our latest fashion crush. The copper-haired beauty was drop-dead gorgeous at the Brits in a ruffled, carpet-sweeping gown by J Mendel. We reckon this dress merits its own award!
March 23, 2009
3. Kylie Minogue LOTD 19/02/09We counted six outfit changes for Kylie Minogue at the Brits but our favourite was her first: a black floor-length sequinned gown with corsage belt by Dolce & Gabbana. The diminutive pop star, who co-hosted the ceremony with Gavin and Stacey actors James Corden and Mathew Horne, finished the look with perfectly curled hair and luminous make-up.
March 23, 2009
4. Duffy LOTD 19/02/09There's no doubt about it, last night was Duffy's night. The singer, who is the new face of Diet Coke, collected a record three Brit Awards in a LBD with pink panelling by Paul Ka. We especially love her Sixties-style mane and cat-eye make-up.
March 23, 2009
5. Alexa Chung LOTD 19/02/09Alexa Chung looked typically cool in a vintage sequinned shift with scalloped hem that showed off her perfect pins. We weren't crazy about the clunky, strappy shoes but we love how the model/presenter managed to make this flashy little number her very own.
