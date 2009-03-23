Cheryl looked ravishing at the Brit Awards in a Georges Chakra Sixties-style minidress, skyscraper Jimmy Choo heels and perfect red lips as she joined her Girls Aloud crew in accepting the award for Best British Single for "The Promise", which was voted for by the public. Last night's ceremony stood in sharp contrast to last year's event, which Cheryl attended alone in the wake of husband Ashley's alleged infidelity. What a difference a year makes!