13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 19, 2010
1. LOTD 190810
Always hot on trend, Olivia Palermo showed us how to style up leather shorts, sporting them with a crisp ruffled white shirt and casual yet elegant monochrome blazer at a Target party in New York.
August 19, 2010
2. LOTD 190810
Angelina Jolie has been a one woman fashion show on her Salt promo tour, and she continued to wow us in Berlin in yet another red carpet-perfect gown, this time a waterfall-front Elie Saab number.
August 19, 2010
3. LOTD 190810
Anna Kendrick worked a quirky red carpet look in this leather and velvet off-the-shoulder mini and some stunning strappy Nicholas Kirkwood heels at the Scott Pilgrim V. the World London premiere.
SEE THE TRAILER HERE
August 19, 2010
4. LOTD 190810
Florence Welch changed up her signature floor-skimming gowns for this stunning digital-print mini at the Scott Pilgrim V. the World London premiere. We salute her choice - those pins look utterly enviable!
August 19, 2010
5. LOTD 190810
Kelly Brook nailed classic Hollywood glamour in this stunning gold gown at the Piranha 3D premiere. The layered sweetheart neckline and high-rising slit flattered her curvaceous frame a treat.
LOTD 190810
