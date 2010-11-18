13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2010
1. Look Of The Day 181110
If anyone knows how to do classic off-duty city dressing, it's Victoria Beckham! Looking super cool and effortlessly chic as ever Mrs Beckham hit New York in a simple forest green sleeveless shift dress by Goat.. She added a ladylike flourish to her otherwise pared-down look with some cute purple bow Miu Miu heels - as seen on Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl yesterday!
-
November 18, 2010
2. Look Of The Day 181110
Leighton Meester may have gone all out on the black lace front - that Marchesa sheer lace jumpsuit - but we prefer her looking all girlie and demure in this wow-worthy white and black jewelled Prabal Gurung fit and flare dress and pretty Monique Pean earrings. Working the red carpet at an awards ceremony in New York, the Gossip Girl took the edge off the feminine look with some Roger Vivier black shoeboots. We love it!
-
November 18, 2010
3. Look Of The Day 181110
Looking radiant in white, Halle Berry wore a stunning strapless dress by Pamella Roland to the screening of her new movie Frankie & Alice in New York. Keeping accessories to a minimum, she draped a soft, white pashmina wrap over her shoulders, and a simple diamond jewel encrusted clutch was all she needed to add a little gleaming polish to her look.
-
November 18, 2010
4. Look Of The Day 181110
Katy Perry's been working the purple palette of late to promote the signature colour of her first ever perfume Purr! Out and about in New York to show off the fragrance, Mrs Brand wore a more pared-down outfit than her usual on-stage attire, working a rich purple Zac Posen wiggle dress with some sparkly Valeska jewels.
-
November 18, 2010
5. Look Of The Day 181110
Looking gorgeously doll-like, Christina Ricci wore an amazing Peter Som Spring 2011 white lace dress with pretty black collar. A slick of red lippy and a rich chocolate-hued fringe which framed her face perfectly was all she needed to look super cute!
November 18, 20101 of 5
Look Of The Day 181110
If anyone knows how to do classic off-duty city dressing, it's Victoria Beckham! Looking super cool and effortlessly chic as ever Mrs Beckham hit New York in a simple forest green sleeveless shift dress by Goat.. She added a ladylike flourish to her otherwise pared-down look with some cute purple bow Miu Miu heels - as seen on Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl yesterday!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018