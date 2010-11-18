Leighton Meester may have gone all out on the black lace front - that Marchesa sheer lace jumpsuit - but we prefer her looking all girlie and demure in this wow-worthy white and black jewelled Prabal Gurung fit and flare dress and pretty Monique Pean earrings. Working the red carpet at an awards ceremony in New York, the Gossip Girl took the edge off the feminine look with some Roger Vivier black shoeboots. We love it!