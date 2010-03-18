13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 18, 2010
1. LOTD180309 nicole richie
Winter Kate designer Nicole Richie worked her LA boho look in a print top and denim cut-off shorts. Teamed with a side plait, aviator shades and flat tan sandals Nicole was a study in sunny, off duty dressing.
SEE NICOLE RICHIE'S WINTER KATE COLLECTION
-
March 18, 2010
2. lotd 180309 Kristen stewart
Kristen Stewart went for the glimmer factor in a thigh-skimming Pucci number at the premiere of The Runaways in New York. Kristen teamed her strapless cocktail dress with sky-high Sergio Rossi heels and a relaxed updo for a look that was all Kristen's own take on red carpet glamour.
-
March 18, 2010
3. lotd 180309 Emilie De Ravin
Emilie de Ravin graced the red carpet in Leicester Square in a black lace Oscar de la Renta dress for the premiere of Remember Me. The lace overlay and tiered skirt work this season's romantic look but Emilie has toughened things up with a pair of studded heels.
-
March 18, 2010
4. lotd 170309 Dakota Fanning
Twilight starlet Dakota Fanning was working the nude trend last night as she attended the premiere of her latest film, The Runaways. Dakota shimmered in the beaded babydoll dress from Elie Saab's couture collection. She teamed the frock with loose locks and a pair of matching Brian Atwood heels.
-
March 18, 2010
5. lotd 180309 chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevingy was out in New York to check out Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning's new film, The Runaways, and, as ever, Chloe did so in super-cool style. Working a glossy black leather skirt and studded platform ankle boots, Chloe topped her look with slogan tee, tuxedo jacket and trademark red lipstick.
March 18, 20101 of 5
LOTD180309 nicole richie
Winter Kate designer Nicole Richie worked her LA boho look in a print top and denim cut-off shorts. Teamed with a side plait, aviator shades and flat tan sandals Nicole was a study in sunny, off duty dressing.
SEE NICOLE RICHIE'S WINTER KATE COLLECTION
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018