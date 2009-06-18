Scarlett Johansson was back to her brunette locks as she attended the InStyle dinner to celebrate Los Angeles Film Festival Keyote Films. We love the form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress; the round puffed shoulders and ruched detail take it from standard LBD territory to statement dress.

See more Scarlett Johansson in our Celebrity A-Z

Shop Dolce & Gabbana at shopping.instyle.co.uk