13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 18, 2009
1. lotd 180609 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson was back to her brunette locks as she attended the InStyle dinner to celebrate Los Angeles Film Festival Keyote Films. We love the form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress; the round puffed shoulders and ruched detail take it from standard LBD territory to statement dress.
June 18, 2009
2. lotd 180609 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung left work at the Sony building in New York in a nautical look of blue dungarees and sailor striped top. We love the pop of orange provided by her patent shoulder bag. A pair of espadrilles completes the look.
June 18, 2009
3. lotd 180609 Megan Fox
Megan Fox attended the Transformers 2 premiere in Russia donning a different look to those we've seen her wearing on the red carpet of late. This brocade bustier dress in shocking pink was a colourful departure from her usual choice of more muted tones. She clashed her frock with pillar-box red lipstick and wine coloured and wine-coloured shoes.
June 18, 2009
4. lotd 180506 Whitney Port
The City star Whitney Port strode out in New York in this summery floral minidress. The draped detail and chunky heels give her look a casual edge, perfect for a day in The City!
June 18, 2009
5. lotd 180609 Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace was goddess-like in this aqua-coloured one shouldered cocktail dress at the Whitney Museum art party in New York last night. We love the clashing colours; the coral stones in her shoulder-skimming earrings shouldn't really go with her turquoise dress, but the look works perfectly.
