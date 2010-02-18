Julianne Moore has always been stylish but since she starred in Tom Ford's A Single Man it seems that working with fashion maestro Ford has raised her status in the style stakes even higher. Attending the 60th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Moore brought a ray of sunshine to the proceedings in this cheery yellow dress. In a nod to the cold conditions outside she teamed her frock with black tights but added a pair of sky-high wedge sandals for an edgy finish to the look.

SEE MORE JULIANNE MOORE