13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 18, 2010
1. LOTD 180210 Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore has always been stylish but since she starred in Tom Ford's A Single Man it seems that working with fashion maestro Ford has raised her status in the style stakes even higher. Attending the 60th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Moore brought a ray of sunshine to the proceedings in this cheery yellow dress. In a nod to the cold conditions outside she teamed her frock with black tights but added a pair of sky-high wedge sandals for an edgy finish to the look.
-
February 18, 2010
2. LOTD 180210 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was out and about in New York in typical Posh style wearing a pair of jeans from her Victoria Beckham Denim line. She styled up her outfit with an ox-blood red croc skin Birkin bag, twinkling stud earrings and outsized shades.
SEE MORE VICTORIA BECKHAM FASHION
-
February 18, 2010
3. LOTD 180210 Cheryl cole
Cheryl Cole worked her own version of jet-set style as she landed in LAX. Sporting washed-out skinny jeans and a fitted grey cardigan Cheryl added aviator shades and carried a tote bag for all those in flight essentials.
-
February 18, 2010
4. LOTD 180210 Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel stepped out in New York working a seriously fabulous statement coat. The wrap-over number with tulip sleeves featured a huge shawl collar and Biel teamed it with nude shoes and outsized shades for a very glamorous urban look.
SEE MORE CELEBRITIES IN WINTER COATS
-
February 18, 2010
5. LOTD 180210 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester was busy shooting another episode of Gossip Girl in this stand-out yellow coat. Teamed with lacy tights and envelope handbag she was the picture of Upper East Side chic.
February 18, 20101 of 5
LOTD 180210 Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore has always been stylish but since she starred in Tom Ford's A Single Man it seems that working with fashion maestro Ford has raised her status in the style stakes even higher. Attending the 60th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Moore brought a ray of sunshine to the proceedings in this cheery yellow dress. In a nod to the cold conditions outside she teamed her frock with black tights but added a pair of sky-high wedge sandals for an edgy finish to the look.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018