13 Mar 2018
-
March 31, 2009
1. Scarlett Johansson LOTD 18/12/08Scarlett looked like a modern-day princess at the LA screening of The Spirit in a strapless ivory gown and sparkly shoes. We adore her shiny new auburn hairstyle, too!
-
March 31, 2009
2. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 18/12/08Jennifer Aniston showed off her legs on the David Letterman Show in a blush-coloured minidress with jewelled belt. Sensibly, she topped the look with a chic black coat to ward off the New York chill.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Zooey Deschanel LOTD 18/12/08Zooey Deschanel was a silver belle in her satin one-shouldered frock and on-tone shimmery tights at the Yes Man premiere in LA.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Rachel Weisz LOTD 18/12/08Rachel added serious sparkle to the premiere of The Wrestler, in which she co-stars alongside Mickey Rourke, in a black sequinned dress. A classic bow clutch and high-heeled courts finish off the look.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Alexandra Burke LOTD 18/12/08X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke is cool as can be out and about London in a cropped leather jacket over a printed T-shirt dress and PVC leggings.
