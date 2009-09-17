WHAT SHE WORE

Loving the lacy look on Blake Lively! The Gossip Girl showed off her never-ending pins in a pair of teensy lace shorts which she teamed with lace print booties and a plunging black top and jacket. Her gold-hued eye make-up was rather gorgeous too...

WHERE

Blake was at the Marchesa after party at New York Fashion Week S/S 2010 which was held at the Chelsea Art Museum in New York.