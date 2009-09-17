13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 17, 2009
1. LOTD 170909 Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE
Charlize Theron went for elegant but edgy in a teal-coloured one-shoulered Givenchy dress and fierce zip-front heels. A tiny box clutch was the only accessory she needed... Frankly with a pair of shoes that fabulous, there's really no need for any other embellishment!
WHERE
The Burning Plain film premiere, New York.
-
September 17, 2009
2. LOTD 170909 Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
Loving the lacy look on Blake Lively! The Gossip Girl showed off her never-ending pins in a pair of teensy lace shorts which she teamed with lace print booties and a plunging black top and jacket. Her gold-hued eye make-up was rather gorgeous too...
WHERE
Blake was at the Marchesa after party at New York Fashion Week S/S 2010 which was held at the Chelsea Art Museum in New York.
-
September 17, 2009
3. LOTD 170909 Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE
Natalie Portman was a burst of blooming colour in a vibrant pink dress. The outsized floral print was finished with a huge poppy coloured corsage at the bodice. Is it just us or has Sex and the City fever is hit those A-list wardrobes...?
WHERE
Natalie was at the premiere for the film of Love And Other Impossible Pursuits by Ayelet Waldman at the Toronto International Film Festival.
-
September 17, 2009
4. LOTD 170909 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried got in on the season's must-have item - a jacket. The young starlet went for a tailored, cropped jacket with sharp shoulders and teamed them with short satin shorts - adding a touch of tomboy to an otherwise ladylike look - all finished with a pretty bow at the front.
WHERE
Amanda was with costars Megan Fox and Adam Brody a Jennifer's Body fan event in Hollywood, LA.
-
September 17, 2009
5. LOTD 170909 Elle Macpherson
WHAT SHE WORE
Elle Macpherson genuinely could wear a Royal Mail post sack (might as well use them for something...) and look drop dead gorgeous. We love the LBD and gold Louboutin pumps. Perfect.
WHERE
Elle was at US Weekly's 25 Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2009 which coincided with New York Fashion Week.
