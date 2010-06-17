13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 17, 2010
1. LOTD 170610 cameron diaz
Cameron Diaz was a glamazon, as ever, at the world premiere of her new flick, Knight & Day in Spain. She dazzled in a draped, off-the-shoulder LBD from Lanvin's spring/summer 2010 collection, which she teamed with sexy chain-strap heels and bold pink lippie.
-
June 17, 2010
2. LOTD 170610 Olivia Palermo
We're really lusting after Olivia Palermo's so-feminine floaty floral top, which she wore over cute white shorts. A beaded cardie, a skinny plaited belt and gorgeous coral shoes really set off her look at the Institute for Civic Leadership Spring 2010 Benefit in NY. Perfect summer styling!
-
June 17, 2010
3. LOTD 170610 Katy Perry
While out and about in New York, Katy Perry wowed passers-by in a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana minidress with a lace hemline. Very va-va-voom!
-
June 17, 2010
4. LOTD 170610 Kylie Minogue
This is what we call airport chic! Kylie Minogue was achingly stylish as she arrived at Heathrow Airport in trendy blush-pink cropped trousers with a tucked-in slouchy tee and strappy nude heels. A sleek topknot and shades finished the fashionable look.
-
June 17, 2010
5. LOTD 170610 Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes accompanied hubby Tom Cruise to the Spain premiere of his new film Knight & Day, and managed to steal the limelight in an Azzedine Alaia spring/summer 2010 LWD and a pair of metallic bronze shoe boots. Polished wavy hair added elegance to the look.
