13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 17, 2011
January Jones made a daring dress look effortless as she attended the LA premiere of her new movie Unknown last night. Wearing a jaw-dropping Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2011 navy strapless gown with beaded gold detailing and military buttons, the Mad Men actress kept the rest of her look refined, pairing the dress quite simply with sky-high stacked black Louboutin heels. A slick of red lipstick pulled the look together and gave January a classic edge.
February 17, 2011
Diane Kruger never puts a foot wrong in the style stakes and this latest outing at the premiere of her new movie Unknown - co-starring January Jones - saw another stunning look. Wearing an exquisite white lace and silver beaded Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress, Diane showed off her enviable pins with a pair of delicate nude Brian Atwood heels. Keeping to a natural look, the style expert actress went for a modern minimal make-up look, so as not to overpower the impact of the dress.
February 17, 2011
Kate Moss looked holiday-ready as she arrived in Rio. Wearing a black shorts suit with black trilby teamed with wedge sandals, with her Chanel bag held as a clutch, Kate makes stepping off a long-haul flight look stylishly easy.
February 17, 2011
While many celebs wore Marchesa gowns on the front row of the fashion label's show in New York, Olivia Palermo went a little more casual chic in her digi-print Topshop skirt teamed with a waist-coat style Alexander Wang jacket and Louboutin booties.
February 17, 2011
Fresh from her New York Fashion Week show, Victoria Beckham hit the town in a more off-duty look than usual, wearing a teal hued Marc Jacobs leather jacket, skinny jeans from her own collection, and a big beanie hat to keep the NYC chill at bay. With an equally off-duty David in tow, Victoria looked ready to hit the shows.
