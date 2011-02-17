Diane Kruger never puts a foot wrong in the style stakes and this latest outing at the premiere of her new movie Unknown - co-starring January Jones - saw another stunning look. Wearing an exquisite white lace and silver beaded Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress, Diane showed off her enviable pins with a pair of delicate nude Brian Atwood heels. Keeping to a natural look, the style expert actress went for a modern minimal make-up look, so as not to overpower the impact of the dress.