13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 17, 2009
1. LOTD 171209 Diane Kruger
As the 67th Golden Globe nominations were announced, Diane Kruger simply wowed in her picture-perfect Chanel spring 2010 pink floral-trimmed dress. We love the voluminous skirt and the Christian Louboutin peep-toes were the icing on the super-cute style cake.
-
December 17, 2009
2. LOTD 171209 Leona Lewis
Wowee! Leona Lewis was on fire last night at the LA premiere of Avatar! Every inch of her glittered and glimmered in her crystal-embellished strapless gown, which also featured a sexy thigh-high split. Totally stunning.
-
December 17, 2009
3. LOTD 171209 Zoe Saldana
Avatar is an out-of-this-world movie – and its star Zoe Saldana followed the theme at the film’s LA premiere! The actress shone in a stunning metallic gold and silver column minidress with matching courts.
-
December 17, 2009
4. LOTD 171209 Kate Hudson
We were blown away by Kate Hudson’s black and silver floral-print Chanel autumn 2009 minidress at the Nine premiere in New York. She even managed to pull off the long train at the back, while black platform peep-toes were the perfect finish.
-
December 17, 2009
5. LOTD 171209 Fergie
At the New York Nine premiere, Fergie was angelic in her heavenly floaty white gown from the Marchesa Resort 2010 collection. Big Cheryl Cole-style waves and peachy make-up also ensured she was red carpet-ready.
December 17, 2009
