Look of the Day
-
April 16, 2015
1. Diane Kruger Nails Timeless Parisian Style
Diane Kruger channeled a timeless Parisian look when she arrived in Tokyo, in a classic Breton top, chic wide-leg jeans and a colour pop red jacket.
-
April 16, 2015
2. Harley Viera-Newton Works This Season's IT Skirt
Harley Viera-Newton showed off her slim pins in this season's IT skirt, the button up denim style from Alexa's collection for AG Jeans, with a Lilly Pulitzer Target shirt at the launch party. Check out our mini skirt edit for the exact match or a bargain high street version.
-
April 16, 2015
3. Jaime King Channels A Seriously Statement Look
Jaime King channeled a seriously statement look at the Dior And I premiere in a red dress layered with a sequin rollneck (yuh, I know) and over-the-knee patent boots.
-
April 16, 2015
4. Anne Hathaway Styles Up Spring Florals
Anne Hathaway styled up spring florals with a classic white shirt and pumps out and about in New York.
-
April 16, 2015
5. Kim Kardashian Channels A Grecian Look
Kim Kardashian channeled a Grecian look in a draping khaki dress and leg-lengthening tan shoes at the launch of the Kardashian beauty products range at Marionnaud.
