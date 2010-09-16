13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 16, 2010
1. LOTD 160910
Olivia Palermo’s been loving her wild prints recently, and this gorgeous, sleeveless draped dress from Tibi hit the bright spot at the Mulberry show during New York Fashion Week. Her faithful Proenza Schoulder desert boots carried her through another night of style, this time teamed with a Mulberry snakeskin bag. Perfect!
-
September 16, 2010
2. LOTD 160910
Flying the style flag high for Britain, Victoria Beckham did down-time chic as she hit the shops during New York Fashion Week. Wearing a grey and black striped Isabel Marant sweater, denim hotpants and those sky-high Louboutin lace-up peeptoe boots, VB added a touch of bling with a boyfriend Rolex watch. At least she won’t be late for any of the shows!
-
September 16, 2010
3. LOTD 160910
Showing that she’s back on fashion form, Kylie Minogue opted for a sleeveless Gucci Fall 2010 LBD with a feathered bodice and slash waist-detail at the premiere of The Kid in London. She let the textures of the dress do all the talking as she went for simple black strappy heels and pared-down accessories to keep attention firmly focused on the gown.
-
September 16, 2010
4. LOTD 160910
Carey Mulligan worked a mid-length black Elie Saab Fall 2010 panelled tea dress at a special screening of her new movie Never Let Me Go. The Brit actress teamed her LBD with some cute satin peeptoes and went for bold smoky eyes to make for an ultra smouldering look!
-
September 16, 2010
5. LOTD 160910
Always a treat to see, Gwen Stefani didn’t hold back when it came to livening up her black ensemble with a bold blue and orange blazer. Heading out to New York Fashion Week, the L.A.M.B designer wore her trademark red lippy and oversized shades.
September 16, 20101 of 5
LOTD 160910
