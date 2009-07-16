13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 16, 2009
1. LOTD 160709 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese was out in Los Angeles last night bringing a ray of summer sunshine to the evening in this fantastic floral dress. Featuring an outsized orange poppy print on the skirt with a wide silk band cinching that famous waist, the dress was topped off with a flurry of folded ruffles. Dita carried a matching orange clutch and wore ladylike peach satin heels to finish the look as she made her way to the Bardot club for one of her world-famous burlesque performances.
-
July 16, 2009
2. LOTD 160709 Renee Zellweger
Renee Zelwegger was out looking city chic in LA yesterday in turned-up skinny jeans, black jacket and a pair of classic aviators. Shunning 'fashion elbow' syndrome (caused by too many outsized bags carried in the crook of your arm), the star went for Tod's over-the-body Pashmy courier style satchel instead. We'll be seeing a lot more of Renee on our screens very soon; the actress has just started filming the third installment of Bridget Jones.
-
July 16, 2009
3. LOTD 160709 Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel was out shopping on Melrose yesterday working a summery outfit of black sundress, ballet pumps and an outsized tan bag. Those all important Ray-Bans were firmly in place.
-
July 16, 2009
4. LOTD 160709 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's hair seems to be getting blonder and blonder, and we love it! The actress went for a purple frock with a ruffle-front black leather jacket thrown over the top for a night out at New York celebrity hot spot, the Waverly Inn last night.
-
July 16, 2009
5. LOTD 160709 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson went for a smart short suit at a Phillip Lim party in the designer's Los Angeles store. Rachel offset her metallic outfit with black top and white heels and her hand-in-pocket pose gave her a nonchalant edge.
