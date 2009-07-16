Dita Von Teese was out in Los Angeles last night bringing a ray of summer sunshine to the evening in this fantastic floral dress. Featuring an outsized orange poppy print on the skirt with a wide silk band cinching that famous waist, the dress was topped off with a flurry of folded ruffles. Dita carried a matching orange clutch and wore ladylike peach satin heels to finish the look as she made her way to the Bardot club for one of her world-famous burlesque performances.