Angelina Jolie is the latest super-star sporting menswear after hours. The Tourist actress, who hit the red carpet with partner Brad Pitt, has long been a fan of suits – remember that plunging white number she wore to the 2003 Oscars? Last night’s black ensemble was a triumph in textures as she mixed a velvet blazer and satin wide-leg trousers. Her red lips added a pop of colour.

