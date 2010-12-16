13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 16, 2010
Jessica Alba worked winter white by her favourite designer label, Valentino, to the New York premiere of Little Fockers. The mum-of-one teamed her whispy little number with super-strappy Christian Louboutins and David Webb jewellery. On the beauty side, she kept it sleek and pretty, with a poker-straight, centre-parted long bob and glowing make-up. Two thumbs up.
December 16, 2010
Angelina Jolie is the latest super-star sporting menswear after hours. The Tourist actress, who hit the red carpet with partner Brad Pitt, has long been a fan of suits – remember that plunging white number she wore to the 2003 Oscars? Last night’s black ensemble was a triumph in textures as she mixed a velvet blazer and satin wide-leg trousers. Her red lips added a pop of colour.
December 16, 2010
Camilla Belle layered a pretty printed dress under a tough girl leather jacket for the ultimate sweet-meets-edgy combo. We love the thick tights and brogues, too. Ladies, take note – this is how to look great and stay warm.
December 16, 2010
Kristen Bell hit the Burlesque premiere in Madrid in a cute LBD embellished with jewelled neckline. The actress, who plays Christina Aguilera’s rival in the Golden Globe-nominated film, softly swept up her hair to show off the stunning neckline.
December 16, 2010
Reese Witherspoon was all smiles as she hit the red carpet in Beverly Hills in a strapless Zac Posen dress and platform pumps. Always stylish and cute as a button.
