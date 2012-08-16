Thursday 16 August, 2012

Showing off her style prowess, Kristen Bell swapped the classic red carpet LBD for a LBJ - working this chic Jenny Packham Fall 2012 jumpsuit to the premiere of fiancé Dax Shepard's movie Hit And Run. Delicate Graziela Detach and Go earrings and barely-there make-up were pepped up with a garnet hued mani, while black Jimmy Choo Cosmic pumps completed the look.