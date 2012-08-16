Kate Beckinsale scores best dressed, while Rachel Bilson, Kylie Minogue, Kristen Bell and Rachel Zoe join her in today's top celebrity fashion...
Thursday 16 August, 2012
More Look of the Day
Look Of The Day
Look of the Day
-
August 16, 2012
1. Kate Beckinsale in Donna Karan dress at Total Recall premiere
Kate Beckinsale stole the style crown off her Total Recall co-star Jessica Biel with this stunning hot fuchsia pink strapless Donna Karan Resort 2013 gown. Looking positively statuesque, Kate added nude Jimmy Choo platforms and an embellished Judith Leiber clutch.
-
August 16, 2012
2. Rachel Bilson in Rag & Bone dress in LA
We're taking style notes from Hart Of Dixie star Rachel Bilson's off-duty look as she teamed her cute Rag & Bone Mercer print sleeveless sundress with a cute coral Chloe bag and oversized Chloe sunnies.
-
August 16, 2012
3. Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham jumpsuit at Hit And Run premiere
Showing off her style prowess, Kristen Bell swapped the classic red carpet LBD for a LBJ - working this chic Jenny Packham Fall 2012 jumpsuit to the premiere of fiancé Dax Shepard's movie Hit And Run. Delicate Graziela Detach and Go earrings and barely-there make-up were pepped up with a garnet hued mani, while black Jimmy Choo Cosmic pumps completed the look.
-
August 16, 2012
4. Kylie Minogue in Dolce & Gabbana dress at Samsung launch
Kylie Minogue went super smouldering in lacy leopard print as she hit the Samsung Galaxy Note launch in London. She styled her Dolce & Gabbana dress with a leather jacket and loose blonde curls.
-
August 16, 2012
5. Rachel Zoe in wolf tunic and flares out in LA
Effortlessly chic as ever, Rachel Zoe stepped out in LA working a wolf print tunic top over skinny flared trews, punctuated with a cross-body black bag. She added extra cool to her downtime look with a black hat and her trademark black oversized sunnies.
Kate Beckinsale in Donna Karan dress at Total Recall premiere
Kate Beckinsale stole the style crown off her Total Recall co-star Jessica Biel with this stunning hot fuchsia pink strapless Donna Karan Resort 2013 gown. Looking positively statuesque, Kate added nude Jimmy Choo platforms and an embellished Judith Leiber clutch.
Must Reads
13 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018