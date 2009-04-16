13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 16, 2009
1. Diane Kruger LOTD 16/04/09How much do we heart Diane Kruger's precious Marchesa cocktail dress? A lot, that's how much. The actress was dolled up to the nines in this delicate lilac confection for the Children of Charity dinner in New York, and she totally stole the show.
-
April 16, 2009
2. Drew Barrymore LOTD 16/04/09Wow! Yet again Drew Barrymore has donned a frock that's stopped us in our tracks. The actress opted for this show-stopping Giambattista Valli number, featuring dramatic puff sleeved and a sexy, off-the-shoulder neckline. Drew stuck with her red lip-nail combo of the last two days (if it ain't broke…) and teamed the frock with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Go Drew!
-
April 16, 2009
3. Rosario Dawson LOTD 16/04/09Rosario Dawson was a ray of sunshine in this soft yellow Bottega Veneta dress at a cocktail party in New York. She teamed her frock with a metallic clutch and wore her hair in loose waves for a relaxed, springtime vibe.
-
April 16, 2009
4. Leigh Lezark LOTD 16/04/09High on our list of New York fashion crushes is the Misshapes' Leigh Lezark. The fashionista/muso/face-about-town donned this fitted Chanel dress with peplum and heavily beaded shoulders with cage boots and box clutch.
-
April 16, 2009
5. Julianne Moore LOTD 16/04/09Julianne Moore teamed her a-symmetric Bottega Veneta gown with shoe-boots and envelope clutch for a look that was totally on-trend and all her own.
April 16, 20091 of 5
Diane Kruger LOTD 16/04/09
How much do we heart Diane Kruger's precious Marchesa cocktail dress? A lot, that's how much. The actress was dolled up to the nines in this delicate lilac confection for the Children of Charity dinner in New York, and she totally stole the show.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018