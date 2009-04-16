Wow! Yet again Drew Barrymore has donned a frock that's stopped us in our tracks. The actress opted for this show-stopping Giambattista Valli number, featuring dramatic puff sleeved and a sexy, off-the-shoulder neckline. Drew stuck with her red lip-nail combo of the last two days (if it ain't broke…) and teamed the frock with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Go Drew!